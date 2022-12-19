GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died, and three people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Greensboro on Monday, according to Guilford County EMS officials.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Martinsville Road and involved two vehicles. Each vehicle had a driver and one passenger.

An adult passenger who was in the front seat of one of the vehicles died after the crash. Police are not providing any details about the person who died at this time.

Two drivers and a passenger have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Greensboro police say Martinsville Road is closed between Hathaway Drive and Pisgah Church Road.

Drivers are asked to be cautious and take an alternate route.

This is a developing story.