1 dead after 3 vehicle crash in New Bern

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights_1508104966955_27778792_ver1.0_640_360_1527257268448.jpg.jpg

One person is dead after a 3 vehicle wreck in New Bern, according to Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened about 5 miles north of Bridgeton on US Highway 17 Sunday.

Highway Patrol says A Dodge Caravan was driving North and and went left, side swiped a Hyundai Passenger Car going South and collided with a Chevy Malibu.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu died at the scene. They have been identified as 29 year old Joshua Thomas of New Bern.

Charges are pending on the driver of the Dodge Caravan, including misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and wreckless driving.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV