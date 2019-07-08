1 dead in shooting outside Rocky Mount gas station

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed in a broad-daylight shooting outside a Rocky Mount gas station on Sunday, police said.

The incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. at the Fuel Doc gas station at 1108 Cokey Road, according to Rocky Mount police.

A man died after suffering at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Police said they were trying to gather information about what led up to the shooting.

A gray sedan with two doors open was inside the crime scene area in the parking lot of the Fuel Doc.

Police said they did not have any suspect information.