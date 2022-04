BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A mobile home in Bertie County flipped over due to strong winds, injuring one person, Thursday night.

Bertie County Emergency Services Director Mitch Cooper said straight-line winds toppled trees and power lines and flipped one mobile home off Bertie Park Lane and Hexlena Road in Powellsville.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Cooper said.