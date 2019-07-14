$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Kill Devil Hills

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – Saturday’s Powerball drawing just made someone who bought a ticket at a Kill Devil Hills convenience store $1 million richer.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Circle K at 1400 S. Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.

The $2 ticket matched the winning numbers of 13-23-32-35-68 and beat the odds of 1 in 11.6 million. The powerball number was 21.

The same drawing also had a $50,000 winner in North Carolina that matched four of the numbers and the powerball which was bought through the Online Play feature of the lottery website.

The $198 million winning ticket was sold in Tennessee.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV