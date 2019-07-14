$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Kill Devil Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – Saturday’s Powerball drawing just made someone who bought a ticket at a Kill Devil Hills convenience store $1 million richer.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Circle K at 1400 S. Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.

The $2 ticket matched the winning numbers of 13-23-32-35-68 and beat the odds of 1 in 11.6 million. The powerball number was 21.

The same drawing also had a $50,000 winner in North Carolina that matched four of the numbers and the powerball which was bought through the Online Play feature of the lottery website.

The $198 million winning ticket was sold in Tennessee.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.