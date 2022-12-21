GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the two suspects in a Family Dollar robbery earlier this month was arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 4 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road two weeks ago. Detectives learned the business was robbed at gunpoint by two men who fled the scene with cash, according to the police report.

Gastonia resident Julio Padilla was identified as one of the two suspects and was arrested. He is being held at the Gaston County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Gaston County PD

Warrants are out for the arrest of a second suspect, Dawan Myers, officers said.