CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health and Mako Medical are teaming up to host drive-through clinics for both COVID-19 and flu testing.

A CBS 17 crew saw a few dozen people show up at Tuesday’s clinic at Kirk of Kildare Church in Cary and it took them less than 10 minutes to complete the process. Erica Mayor with Mako Medical tells CBS 17 patients are taking a test that swabs for both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

“It’s the same test but we are able to test for both strains in that one test,” Mayor said.

It’s also the same process as you might have seen during a COVID drive-thru event and Mako Medical tells CBS 17 test results come back in 24 to 36 hours.

“A lot of people are having to make appointments with their doctors, they can’t get in right away. This is easy for people to come in and they don’t have to miss so much work,” Mayor said.

(Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

More clinics are planned for this week. You can register ahead of time or on site.

Find a full list of times and locations and registration information here: No-Cost COVID-19 Testing | Wake County Government.