1 wounded in shooting outside Walmart in Nashville, officials say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Nash County Sunday, officials say.

The incident happened just before 1:25 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart in Nashville at 1205 Eastern Ave., according to a Nashville police news release.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident ended at the Walgreen’s in Nashville at 703 East Washington St., Nash County Chief Deputy Brandon Medina said in a short statement Sunday afternoon.

“Within minutes, the threat was contained, and officers had all the subjects that were involved in the incident detained,” police said in the news release.

Medina said there are no “further threats to the public.” Police left the scene at Walmart just before 3 p.m.

“This was an isolated incident where the victim and suspect knew each other,” police said.

The Nashville Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting.

No other details were available.