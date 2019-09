NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT)- Today marks the 1-Year Anniversary of Hurricane Florence’s landfall in North Carolina.

In its memory, we are revisiting the reason behind Florence’s unusual path into eastern NC, and the excessive rainfall it produced.

Our First Alert Weather Team takes viewers “behind the scenes”, and offer valuable insight into the world of television forecasting through Hurricane Florence: A Thousand Miles.

Click on the video title link to watch the full Hurricane Florence documentary.