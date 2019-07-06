1 year later a Nash County mother waits for justice for slain daughter

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A year after the death of her daughter, a Nash County mother is speaking out for the first time. Jennifer Fitchett’s body was found in a wooded area in Myrtle Beach, she’d been shot.

“She wanted to make a new start,” Jane Brantley, Jennifer’s mother said.

Jennifer left Middlesex in Nash County and moved to Myrtle Beach a few years ago.



“She would go around and buy stuff on sale and take it around like sweaters and coats and pass it out to the homeless people,” Brantley said.

Brantley said her daughter got caught up with a bad crowd.



“She went down there to get a better life and it ends up costing her life,” Brantley said.

Jennifer’s body was found near a running path in Myrtle Beach back on July 1, 2018.

Just five days later, police said her boyfriend, William Sneeringer took his own life. Brantley said Sneeringer left a note, admitting to Jennifer’s murder. Brantley questions the account.



“Nobody saw him on a moped and they claim that’s what he took her off and dumped her in the woods in this little cart,” Brantley said.

Brantley said Sneeringer was injured in an accident. He could barely use one leg. She believes he had help.

She claims police closed the case back in October. She showed us a copy of the police report that she obtained in March.



She also said there are inconsistencies.

Our sister station CBS 17 reached out to the Horry County Police Department but haven’t heard back.



“They let me down. They let her children down. I feel like Jennifer’s not important,” Brantley said.

Jennifer left behind three children.