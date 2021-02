HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Bobolink Trail in Hollister around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after a report of a 10-year-old injured in a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 10-year-old girl was fatally injured in the shooting.

Authorities say the investigation indicates that the shooting may have been the result of mishandling of a firearm by a relative.

The incident remains under investigation.