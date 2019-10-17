100 days and still no budget passed in NC

It’s been four months and we are still talking about a budget battle in our state.

Democrats and Republicans are at odds, mainly over teacher pay and Medicaid expansion.

Gov. Cooper vetoed the budget on June 28th, 2019.

Governor Roy Cooper released a statement Thursday, saying:

“One hundred days have passed since I shared a common-sense compromise offer to Republican legislators, and with every day that passes without a counteroffer, our teachers, our public schools and our families suffer the consequences.” Gov. Cooper

NC Senator Wiley Nickel says the state is spending $840,000 a month for the General Assembly to be in session.

That money is mainly what it takes to keep the General Assembly going.

It costs anywhere between $40,000 to $50,000 dollars a day when they’re in session.

But, it’s been 100 days as of Thursday and still no budget.

Democratic Senator Don Davis said, “It’s amazing to me, just amazing that we are experiencing a historic budget stalemate.”

Republican Senator Jim Perry said, “I wish that this budget had not been vetoed.”

While they don’t agree on much, democratic and republican senators in our area both say this budget does a lot of good things for Eastern North Carolina.

It includes money for the Brody School of Medicine.

The standoff is over teacher pay, school construction, and Medicaid expansion.

Perry said, “We’re doing everything we can to serve the people of Eastern NC, we passed several of the mini budget provisions.”

Several of those mini budgets have passed — no problem.

But lawmakers’ haven’t tackled those controversial areas yet with their mini budgets.

Davis said, “We owe it to the people of Eastern NC to get back to work, negotiate and come up with a deal.”

Senate President Pro Temp Phil Berger says this session will end on October, 31st.

The state has a budget, they’re just using last years, it’s all the extra stuff they want that’s on hold right now.

If there’s no vote to override the veto in the Senate by October, 31st, some senators say they’re hearing they might be brought back in after the filing period to continue negotiations.

The House was able to get an override last month.