100 NC National Guard soldiers at Ocracoke Island as new flooding video emerges

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP/WNCN/WNCT) – While some parts of North Carolina’s Outer Banks are reopening to residents and visitors, access to Ocracoke Island remains restricted because of “catastrophic” damage from Hurricane Dorian.

Re-entry to Ocracoke was limited Sunday to emergency responders and other authorized personnel, including supply crews.

The island re-opens to permanent residents Monday.

About 100 National Guard soldiers also remain on Ocracoke, which was inundated by storm surge Friday from Dorian, according to a Sunday news release from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Video from the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office shows massive flooding that hit on Friday as Dorian’s eye hugged the North Carolina Outer Banks. The video shows storm surge flowing past and splashing onto the deck of a deputy’s home.

Residents say the damage is the worst anyone alive has seen.

A medical team and emergency managers are also on the island, Cooper said.

“The North Carolina Baptists on Mission are setting up a mobile kitchen on Hatteras Island at the Hatteras-Ocracoke Ferry Terminal,” the news release said.

Power is still out on the island, but the water system does work. However, a boil-water advisory is in place Sunday.

NC National Guard photo

After devastating the Bahamas, Dorian made landfall Friday morning over Cape Hatteras at the Outer Banks, and it swamped Ocracoke with floodwaters.

Donnie Shumate is the spokesman for Hyde County, which includes Ocracoke. He says crews are continuing to survey the “catastrophic” damage Sunday.

About 7,000 homes and businesses remain without power in North Carolina, mostly in Hyde, Beaufort, Dare and Tyrrell counties.

Shumate says a staging area has been set up where residents can access things like food, water and cleaning supplies. The Salvation Army was serving lunch and dinner at a community center.

