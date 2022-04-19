GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – A $10,000 ransom was being demanded for a missing 17-year-old girl in Arkansas, officials said.

The Arkansas State Police has issued an Amber Alert for the girl, who was last seen in Hot Springs on Monday night.

According to officials, Trynytee Case left work at the Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at about 9:15 p.m.

Authorities described Case as a white female standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Authorities also noted that she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a “Pour some sugar on me” logo, legging-style pants and white tennis shoes.

Authorities said she and a coworker were walking to their vehicles, which were parked a block away, when they met an unknown white woman standing near a parked vehicle.

Investigators said the woman asked Case if she could use her phone, saying she was lost and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs.

Authorities said the woman then said she changed her mind and told Case she needed to use the GPS coordinates and asked Case to walk closer to the woman’s vehicle.

Police said Case’s friend said that, during that time, she went to get her vehicle, which she’d left in a parking garage. When the friend arrived to pick up Case, investigators said, she was nowhere to be found.

According to authorities, the friend tried to call Case with no answer. She then called Case’s mother to inform her.

Investigators said Case’s mother tried numerous times to call Case’s phone, with her answering and saying, “Everything is fine,” before a male voice came across the phone demanding $10,000 for her return or they would kill and cut up Case.

Authorities said the phone then went dead and no contact has been made since.

According to authorities, Case’s cell phone was pinged and was last seen headed south on U.S. Highway 7 south of Hot Springs.

The ASP said Case may have been traveling in a white 4-door 2014-2017 Honda Accord.