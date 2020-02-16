10th Heat to Defeat ALS Chili Cook Off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

The 10th Annual Heat to Defeat ALS Chili Cook Off takes place Sunday, February 16th, at Christy’s Euro Pub in Uptown Greenville.

The cook off raises money for the NC Chapter of the ALS Association.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a neurological disease of the nervous system.

It destroys the body’s motor skills, which eventually can cause complete loss of function.

The average life span after diagnosis is two to five years, according to a Very Well Health article.

Those making the chili begin at 3pm, with taste testers arriving at 4pm.

Prizes range from $50 to $100 dollars, with four categories:

$50, Hottest

$50, Best Veggie

$50, Best Soup

$100, Best Tasting

To enter as a taster it costs $8, and to compete is $15.