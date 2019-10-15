11 school districts receive Farm-to-School Awards

(WNCT) 11 school districts received the first-ever Farm to School of NC Awards from the Farm to School Coalition of North Carolina for their achievements in expanding and enhancing farm-to-school initiatives in the state.

The awards were presented during the recent Farm to School of North Carolina 2019 Summit in Raleigh.

School districts received awards based on 11 criteria such as purchasing local food, use of local food in school meals and student taste tests, collaboration with local farmers and food partners, support of healthy local food environments, classroom curriculum, hands-on cooking, hands-on gardening, community engagement, and other areas.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson congratulated the award-winning districts during the summit.

“We are honored to be a part of recognizing local education agencies with the Farm to School of NC Awards that have gone above and beyond in promoting farm to school, working with local farmers, preparing and serving healthy meals featuring local ingredients, integrating agriculture, food and nutrition education into schools, and inspiring students with future career opportunities,” Johnson said.

Awards were earned in the following categories:

Outstanding – Awarded based on a demonstrated commitment to engage diverse stakeholders, a comprehensive and holistic approach, creative use of resources, innovative activities, and an ability to share lessons learned and serve as a vocal champion of farm to school

Asheville City Schools

Durham Public Schools

Gold – Meeting at least seven of the awards criteria at the gold level or above

Asheville City Schools

Durham Public Schools

Silver – Meeting at least seven of the awards criteria at the silver level or above

Halifax County Schools

Kannapolis City Schools

Bronze – Meeting at least seven of the awards criteria at the bronze level or above

Chapel Hill/Carrboro City Schools

Edgecombe County Public Schools

Lenoir County Public Schools

Honorary – Meeting at least two of the awards criteria