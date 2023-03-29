NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several great white sharks including a 13-footer are currently being tracked off the shores of the North Carolina coast.

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization that collects data to help scientific research.

Overall, 437 animals have been tagged, 44 expeditions have been launched, and 200 scientists are involved.

Right now, multiple great whites are off the Wilmington shoreline.

Two more, including the 13-footer, which has been nicknamed Breton, are slightly further north near Cape Lookout. Great whites were also located near the Outer Banks on Wednesday.