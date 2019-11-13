13 people arrested after narcotics operation in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) 13 people have been arrested after officials conducted a narcotics operation in Kinston.

On Wednesday, the Kinston Police Department with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the United States Marshall Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners, conducted an operation to bring into custody people who have been involved in the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics.

During these operations, officials said they seized 75 grams of cocaine and two pounds of marijuana and arrested 13 individuals.

It is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are expected.

The following individuals have been arrested and charged with: