1,330+ police calls made to Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham over 2 years

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – From the start of 2020 through November of this year, more than 1,330 calls have been by the Durham Police Department from The Streets at Southpoint mall.

Wednesday, a fight at the mall food court led to one person taken to a nearby hospital when a gun and wallet were stolen.

Also on Black Friday, a robbery-turned-shooting left three people with gunshot wounds and another three injured in the scramble to get out of the mall.

“We went to the mall a week after and that’s all I could think about while I was there,” shopper Lily Palumbo said. “But still I’m on edge a little bit.”

Palumbo and her friends are now noticing more security and police patrolling the mall.

“I’ve been to the mall since the incident and I definitely notice and there definitely has been an increase in security I think,” shopper Hailey Uronis said.

But to put events like this in perspective, there have been 1,338 calls made for Durham police assistance to the mall over the past two years through the end of November.

The largest chunk of calls for police are for thefts, shoplifting and to add patrols to the area.

Only 10 calls came in for assaults, or under 1 percent of all police calls, made to the mall over the past two years.

“Personally, 1 percent sounds so small but still, living here and hearing about it so often because these are especially highlighted stories, I’m still like nervous to go,” Palumbo said.