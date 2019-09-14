14-year-old, 2 men, shot after football game in Newport News

Newport News police are responding to reports of a shooting at Todd Stadium Friday night.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Officers in Newport News responded to a shooting incident at Todd Stadium Friday night, following a football game.

Police said it happened just after 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived on scene they came across a 14-year-old shooting victim in the parking lot of the stadium.

Police say two other 19-year-old shooting victims were located on Hidenwood Drive near the stadium.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.