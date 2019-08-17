15 injured after van rolls over in Northampton County, NC crash

HENRICO, N.C. (WAVY) — More than a dozen people were hospitalized after a van crash in Northampton County, North Carolina Thursday evening.

The Gaston Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post first responders were called to a rollover crash on River Road near Post Office Road shortly before 6:45 p.m.

North Carolina State High Patrol said the 17-passenger van was carrying 15 young men. The majority of the passengers were between 17-years-old and 18-years-old. The victims are from Brooklyn, New York.

According to officials, the rented Hertz van was carrying young Jewish men who were part of a summer program based out of Richmond.

The boys were in Gaston as part of a retreat to jet ski and tube on the lake. They were heading back from the trip when the 21-year-old driver took a curve too fast, over-corrected, ran off the road, hit a ditch and ultimately rolled over, according to officials.

The driver was the only occupant wearing a seat belt and was able to walk away from the scene. According to officials, other victims had broken bones and others walked away with scratches.

Firefighters rescued one person who was trapped inside the van after the crash. The injured occupants were transported to Halifax Regional Medical Center of Roanoke Rapids and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center of Emporia, according to the post.