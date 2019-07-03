17 rescued after getting stranded in Cape Fear River in Harnett County

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN)

Crews had to rescue 17 people from the Cape Fear River in Harnett County Monday night after they became stranded, according to officials.

The incident was reported around 9:55 p.m. in the river near Erwin, according to Harnett County Emergency Management Coordinator Zach Shean.

The group of 17 had been tubing in the river since lunch and became stranded, Shean said.

According to Erwin Fire & Rescue Chief John Wilkins, the tubers said that as it got darker outside, the more confused and disoriented they became. They had to use their cellphones to ask for help to be rescued.

The group started at Venture Landing in Lillington, Wilkins said. A drone was used by the county to locate them near Pump Station Road.

No one was injured.