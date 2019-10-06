17 year old arrested on child porn charges in Wayne County

A man has been arrested in Wayne County on child porn charges.

In August of 2019, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began investigating a child pornography case involving 17 year old David Allen Horne.

During the investigation it was determined that Horne had created and possessed images and videos of young children which were determined to be sexually explicit in nature.

As a result of the investigation the defendant was arrested and charged in the case with 1 count of 1st degree sexual exploitation of minor and 11 counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was given a $500,000 bond.