18 arrested after drug investigation in Beaufort County

(WNCT) Within the past two months, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit have arrested 18 people involved in the use and distribution of drugs.

Their arrest stemmed from investigators receiving complaints from Crime Stoppers and concerned citizens.

Investigators conducted surveillance, traffic stops and made undercover purchases of controlled substances that led to their arrest.

Ricardo Jay Hopkins, 40, was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine.

Brandon Woolard, 36, of Washington, was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Joe Curtis Myers, 55, of Chocowinity, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Sell of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Vivian Myers, 54, of Blounts Creek, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Sell of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Andrea Lopez, 25, of Arapahoe, was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cheyenne Whitley, 23, of Chocowinity, was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine and Sell of Cocaine.

Frankie Moore, 41, of Grimesland, was charged with 5 counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Resisting a Public Officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Leander Bonner, 56, of Pantego, was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Jackie Trip, 55, of Vanceboro, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Jason Foster, 39, of Washington, was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Tyler Douglas Woolard, 27, of Washington, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Vehicle for the purpose of storing and Selling Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Steven Blake Phillips, 38, of Grifton, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Pamela Hurst, 39, of La Grange, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Shon Washington, 46, of Chocowinity, was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deandre Hill, 41, of Aurora, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin.

Arthur Moore, 68, of Washington, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Olivia Frazier, 29, of Washington, was charged with four counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine.