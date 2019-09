COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian by stocking up on extra hay and water at its rescue farm, according to a recent Facebook post.

The CWHF was officially established as a nonprofit charity in 2001 with the goal of protecting the wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs that live on the north Outer Banks of North Carolina, according to the organization’s website.