Police say they believe two shooters in separate cars are driving around Midland and Odessa, Texas shooting at random people.

According to Odessa PD, one suspect hijacked a US Mail carrier vehicle and there are ‘multiple people shot.”

Odessa officials are telling CNN at least one person is dead and they are saying there have been at least 20 people injured.

Midland PD says a second suspect is driving a small gold/white Toyota truck.

Police are asking people to stay indoors.