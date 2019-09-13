2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to vape shop robbery in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested and the Washington Police Department is looking for a third suspect in connection to a robbery reported at the Expressway Tobacco and Vape shop on September 9.

Randy Glaspie was arrested Wednesday on two counts of common law robbery and one count of attempted common law robbery.

He was sent to the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

Shawn Bryant was arrested Thursday on two counts of common law robbery, one count of attempted common law robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was sent to the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

Police are looking for 40-year-old Ashley Wilson of Washington, in connection with the case.

He has active warrants for two counts of common law robbery, one count of attempted common law robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The Washington Police Department with assistance from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has continued to investigate leads in the case.

Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Ashley Wilson is encouraged to call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444 or the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.