2 arrested after investigation into fatal, near-fatal drug overdoses

(WNCT) Two people have been arrested after deputies investigated numerous fatal and near-fatal drug overdoses.

Over the past several weeks, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has investigated numerous fatal and near-fatal drug overdoses.

Various investigations led deputies to a residence on Meekins Road in Mesic.

On Tuesday, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by James Ford of 319 Meekins Road in Mesic.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was conducted at the residence and the traffic stop.

Investigators charged two criminal suspects, James John Ford of Mesic and Roger Benjamin Volvia III of Bayboro.

Ford was charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $1 million bond.

Voliva was charged with conspiring sell or deliver heroin and received a $50,000 bond.

