2 arrested after report of larceny in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested after a report of a larceny of items out of a vehicle at a residence in Tarboro.

On August 18, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Northwoods Country Road in Tarboro in reference to a larceny of items out of a vehicle.

Deputies said they quickly established the suspect.

Through an investigation, Deputy J. Bulloch said he was able to recover part of the property and establish that it was stolen and resold by Chelsey Speight and Zach Whitfield.

On Thursday, Deputy Bulloch went to the residence shared by Speight and Whitfield on Highway 42 in Macclesfield.

Deputies said that Whitfield attempted to flee.

Deputies did not have a K9 on duty at the time, so the Tarboro Police Department responded.

Sgt. Bailey and K9 ‘Zeus’ were able to track to Whitfield.

He was taken into custody followed by Speight.

Whitfield was on parole and had cut his GPS monitor off prior to fleeing, deputies said.

Both were brought to the magistrate’s office and served with their warrants.

Deputies said that after being served, Speight attempted to flee from the magistrate’s office.

She was quickly brought under control and carried into the detention center.

During booking, both subjects admitted to swallowing illicit drugs and were transported to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital for medical treatment, deputies said.

They were then placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Whitfield was charged with felony conspiracy, resist/obstruct/delay and misdemeanor interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Speight was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, escape from a local confinement facility.