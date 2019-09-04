1  of  94
2 arrested after shots fired during domestic situation in Kinston

News

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested after shots were fired during a domestic situation in Kinston.

On Tuesday at 3:08 p.m., Kinston Police officers responded to the area of Vernon Avenue and East Street in reference to shots fired call. 

Officers arrived on scene and said they discovered shell casings in the roadway.

During the course of the investigation, officers said they discovered the shooting was the result of a rolling domestic situation that escalated in the 700 block of East Washington Avenue. 

Officers identified the parties involved as Anthony Tyquan Hicks, 21 and Alawisha Danielle Fields, 27, both of Kinston. 

Further investigation revealed that Hicks was stabbed by Fields near North Adkin Street and East Washington Avenue and Hicks fled the area in a silver Chrysler.

Police said Fields then left the area and followed Hicks.

Hicks fired several shots at the vehicle Fields was riding in. 

Hicks was arrested by members of the Kinston Police Department and United Stated Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge weapon into occupied vehicle and assault on a female.

Fields was arrested by members of the Kinston Police Department and United Stated Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and obstruction of justice. 

Both Fields and Hicks were sent to the Lenoir County Jail pending an initial appearance in Lenoir County District Court. 

