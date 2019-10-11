2 arrested after stealing debit card during vehicle break-in

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Two men have been arrested after officials said they stole a debit card during a vehicle break-in in Goldsboro.

On September 24, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report for a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle that occurred in the 100 block of West Lockhaven Drive.

The victim reported that an unknown person entered her vehicle and removed a debit card and US currency.

The stolen debit card was subsequently used at various locations throughout the city.

On September 26, after an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, suspects were developed and subsequently, warrants were secured on Damonte Broadhurst and Sha`kur Brewington for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, possession of stolen goods, financial transaction card theft, and four counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Broadhurst was served by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on September 26 while already in the custody of the Wayne County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

He was given a $50,000 bond.

On Thursday at 10:10 a.m., Brewington was arrested by the Goldsboro Police Department “A” shift patrol at 209 West Spruce Street.

He was served the outstanding warrants and confined to the Wayne County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.