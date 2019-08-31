2 arrested in connection to a shooting at a Kinston football game

Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting at Kinston High School.

Kinston Police officers were performing foot patrols at Kinston High School after the Kinston High School vs. North Pitt football game just before 10:00 pm.

As the officers and school officials were shutting down and assisting with clearing the parking lots, several shots were fired in to the air. A car fleeing the area was stopped. Officers handgun used in this incident.

Ni’yon Lathon, 17, of Kinston and Rahmel Gray, 19, of Pink Hill were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Lathon was charged with Possession of a Weapon on Educational Property, Discharging a firearm on Educational Property, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, Going Armed to the Terror of the Public and Possession of Marijuana.

Gray was charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Weapon on Educational Property, Discharging a firearm on Educational Property, Going Armed to the Terror of the Public and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Neither Lathon nor Gray are students at Kinston High School.

Both suspects are being processed into the Lenoir County Jail.

The Lenoir County Public School’s ongoing partnership with the Kinston Police Department led to the strong police presence at this and other Kinston High School sporting events. This police presence is provided out of an abundance of caution for the students and fans. This incident serves to strengthen the relationships between our officers and school officials.

The Kinston Police Department places the highest priority on investigating crimes of violence perpetrated in our city. Kinston PD will investigate such cases with no compromise for crime, and continue to seek assistance from the communities we proudly serve.

Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.