2 arrested in connection to child abuse case in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested in connection to an incident of child abuse in Pitt County.

On July 11, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office contacted Pitt County detectives regarding an incident of child abuse that had occurred on Penny Hill Road in Pitt County during the week of July 1-6.

During an investigation, detectives and medical staff said they found evidence that a child less than 2 years old had been repeatedly abused through what was described as “torture”.

The child is in the custody of Edgecombe County DSS.

The child’s mother identified as Amber Dixon, 27, of Macclesfield, was arrested on one count of felony child abuse by neglect.

Dixon was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center with a $25,000 bond.

She was released with the assistance of a bondsman, officials said.

Pitt County detectives with the assistance of officers from the Tarboro Police Department served a search warrant on a residence in Tarboro.

Elton Joshua Pritchett, 37, of Greenville, was arrested.

Pritchett was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center and charged with two counts of felony assault by strangulation, two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats, and one count of felony child abuse.

He was given a $350,000 bond.

Deputies said he was denied bond at that time on some charges due to a domestic violence hold.

He is also being held with no bond for criminal contempt of court due to an outburst in the Magistrate’s office, deputies said.