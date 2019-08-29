2 arrested on drug charges after search warrant at residence in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies have arrested two people on drug charges after a search warrant at a residence in New Bern.

On Tuesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 4416 U.S. Highway 70 East in New Bern.

Deputies said the search warrant resulted in the seizure of crystal methamphetamine, heroin and manufacturing paraphernalia.

Bradley Scott Robey, 45, of the residence, was arrested and charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victoria McWhorter, 26, of Monty Street in Asheville, was also arrested on scene for absconding probation and subsequently charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail.