2 Craven County highway ramps closing for improvements

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) As construction continues on U.S. 70 in Craven County, bringing it to interstate standards, N.C. Department of Transportation will close two highway ramps for paving.

The U.S. 70 East entry ramp from South Glenburnie Road and the U.S. 70 East exit ramp to Business 17 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) will be closed from 6:30 a.m. April 14 to 7 p.m. April 16.

Drivers needing access to U.S. 70 East will take U.S. 70 West about 2 miles to N.C. 43 (Exit 411), take a left at the end of the exit and cross over the bridge to turn right for U.S. 70 East.

Drivers needing access to Business 17 will continue on U.S. 70 East to the Highway 55 Exit (Pembroke Road/Trent Woods).

Motorists will take a left at the end of the exit ramp, go over the bridge to make a left onto U.S. 70 West, and drive about 1.5 miles to the Business 17 exit.

NCDOT urges drivers to plan ahead and expect their commute may take longer than normal.

Drivers should also slow down and stay alert near the work zone.

The construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.

