2 dead in small plane crash in coastal South Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Two people died in a plane crash while trying to land at a small coastal airport in South Carolina, authorities said.

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the two-seat Lightning LS-1 around 10:30 p.m. Thursday as it tried to land at Mount Pleasant Regional Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Coast Guard used a helicopter and boat to look for the plane along the Wando River and several creeks for hours overnight without success, authorities said.

Then as the sun came up Friday, searchers saw something reflecting light and used a drone to locate the wreckage in woods just past the airport’s fence and about 1,300 feet (400 meters) from the runway, authorities said.

Both the pilot and passenger were dead, Their names and where the plane took off from have not been released.

The FAA is investigating the crash.