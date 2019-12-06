2 dead, suspect killed in Florida Naval station shooting

PENSACOLA, FL (WNCN) – At least two people are dead when a person opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida Friday morning, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooter is also dead, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Baptist Hospital said at least nine patients have been admitted following the shooting.

The active-shooter was reported around 7 a.m. Friday. At 7:38 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the suspect was dead.

The station houses 16,000 military employees.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

The following is a timeline from WKRG :

UPDATE (8:28 a.m.) — The Associated Press confirms that 11 people have been hospitalized.

UPDATE (8:26 a.m.) — NAS Pensacola confirms that two people are dead in addition to the shooter.

UPDATE (8:10 a.m.) — The U.S. Navy confirms one person is dead in addition to the shooter.

UPDATE (7:50 a.m.) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter on NAS Pensacola is dead.

UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) — Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted five patients.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

Statement released from Representative Matt Gaetz: “Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation.”