MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man and woman have been found dead at a North Carolina home, while two children were found safe, according to a sheriff’s office.

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Sunday to a report of a disturbance, WGHP reported. A 911 caller told dispatchers that someone was shooting at her, the sheriff’s office said, adding that a dispatcher heard “a loud disturbance” over the phone.

After that, the phone line was open but no one was responding to the dispatcher, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies reached the home, they found a 29-year-old man dead in the front yard and a 23-year-old woman dead inside the home. Two children were found in the home unharmed, according to the sheriff’s office, which provided no additional details.

Anthony Laquane Brooks, 31, is wanted. His address is currently unknown. Deputies say Brooks should be considered “armed and dangerous.”