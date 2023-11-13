UPDATE 3:58 P.M. PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two people have been hospitalized after an apartment building caught fire in Pittsylvania County on Sunday morning.

On Nov. 12, around 5 a.m., the Pittsylvania County Fire and Rescue were called to battle a structure fire at the NorthPointe Apartment Complex, in the 600 block of North Pointe Lane.

Crews arrive finding apartment building engulfed in flames on Nov. 12 (Photo Courtesy: Blairs Fire and Rescue)

First arriving crews discovered an apartment building involved with heavy flames with people still trapped inside. According to Pittsylvania County administrator, Stuart Turille, firefighters rescued 10 people from the second and fourth floor of the building.

Two people were taken to the hospital and three were treated and released. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time; however, the blaze destroyed 12 apartments and an additional 36 apartments were evacuated. Turille told WFXR News that 34 people lived in the building.

Building knocked down after large fire at the NorthPointe Apartment Complex on Nov. 12. (Photo courtesy: Pittsylvania County)

Over 100 firefighters from Pittyslvania County responded to the scene.

“All agencies reported including Danville was also on scene with mutual aid, so the response was excellent. I think our crews were here and were on top of it right as it happened,” said Turille. “Fortunately, we have no deaths reported at this time.”

As a result of the fire, the American Red Cross is assisting 12 families. Members of the community who are looking to donate, can visit the local American Red Cross office or drop off items at the NorthPointe Apartment leasing office.

Apartment building damaged after fire at NorthPointe in Pittsylvania County on Nov. 12. (Emaryi Williams/ WFXR News)

Apartment building damaged after fire at NorthPointe Apartment Complex. (Photo courtesy: Nicholas Dabney)

First responders working on the scene after a large apartment fire at the NorthPointe Apartments on Nov. 12. (Video Courtesy: Nicholas Dabney)