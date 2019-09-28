Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Closings
Hyde County Schools

2 men charged with murder in SC bar shooting that killed 2

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9OYS - Crime - Shooting_165185

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have linked a second man to a bar shooting in South Carolina that killed two people and injured eight others last weekend.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said 30-year-old Antonia Champion was initially arrested Monday after investigators found out he was a convicted felon illegally carrying a weapon.

Faile says deputies added two counts of murder to his charges after reviewing evidence in the Sept. 21 shootings at the Ole Skool club in Lancaster.

The sheriff also said in a Friday statement that deputies have now linked 31-year-old Breante Stevens to both killings and added another murder charge to his warrants. He hasn’t been located and arrested.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Champion had a lawyer.

Faile says the investigation into the shootings continues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV