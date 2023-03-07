WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – The number of residents from North Carolina charged with being part of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has grown by two.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that Christopher Carnell, 20, of Cary and David Worth Bowman, 21, of Raleigh had been arrested and face five charges for their roles in trying to overturn the presidential election of 2020.

They make 27 defendants from the state charged for being among the thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump, allegedly inspired by Trump’s unfounded claims about a stolen election, who stormed the Capitol in a deadly siege designed to disrupt the constitutional process of confirming President Joe Biden’s election in November 2020.

The backpack at left links Carnell, the DOJ says in its charging documents (DOJ)

Both Carnell and Bowman are charged with obstructing, influencing, or impeding any official proceeding, or attempting to do so, which is a felony, and four misdemeanors: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds; entering or remaining on the floor of a House of Congress without authorization; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings.

Bowman (circled image) was identified from cellphone video. (DOJ)

The DOJ said that Carnell was arrested on March 2 and had an initial appearance in the Eastern District of North Carolina in Greenville. Bowman was taken into custody today and was scheduled to have an initial appearance this morning in the Eastern District of North Carolina in Greenville.

A report by the bipartisan Jan. 6 committee confirmed how sometimes armed and violent protestors broke through windows and doors, discarded barricades and overran Capitol police and other guards to parade through the halls of Congress even as members of the House and Senate hid in fear and pleaded for help in securing the building and protecting themselves.

There were hundreds of injuries to law enforcement officers, death threats on the life of Vice President Mike Pence and others, and, ultimately, seven lives were lost during or after the insurrection.

Most recent court records suggest that more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states. More than 518 have pleaded guilty, and approximately 420 have been sentenced, including about 220 to jail time.

Among those from North Carolina who have been charged or convicted, six are residents of the Piedmont Triad. Some are appearing as witnesses in ongoing trials of the leaders of militia groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Seven of the now 27 have been sentenced to prison terms. One received a suspended sentence. Several more should learn their fates in the next few weeks. Some have completed their sentences.

Two new cases

Court documents describe how Bowman and Carnell appeared to be traveling together and were caught on video on the floor of the Senate chamber at 2:49 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2020.

Cellphone video from another defendant that was reviewed by the FBI allegedly shows Carnell and Bowman just outside the Capitol rotunda, and Carnell is described as having joined in the crowd chanting “treason.”

In December the FBI executed search warrants on Bowman’s cell phone and found photos and video taken in restricted areas of the Capitol on that date, the documents state, including a photo of Bowman sitting at a senator’s desk.

Harris pleads guilty

Meanwhile, Johnny Harris of Shelby pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge last week, just before his bench trial was scheduled to begin.

Harris was interviewed by a French filmmaker who produced a documentary called “January 6th.” In the film, he was quoted as saying he was at the Capitol to “kick ass and take names later. … We’re not here to hurt anybody … We’re just here to let you know that there are a million of us or more out there who will come through this building if necessary.”

He faces 8 to 14 months in prison, and the government agreed to drop three other misdemeanor charges.

Ongoing cases

The trial of former High Point Police officer Laura Steele continues in U.S. District Court, where Judge Ahmit P. Meta earlier denied her motion for a bench trial.

Steele faces six counts listed in an eighth superseding indictment filed in June against a group of eight who are alleged to have assisted Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, in planning to disrupt that lawful transfer of power in Washington.

Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey and his wife, Tara Aileen Stottlemyer Shalvey, both of Conover, pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 and had been scheduled to be sentenced. Court records don’t indicate their sentencing statuses.

DJ Shalvey could face a prison sentence of 41 to 51 months and fines between $15,000 and $150,000. She had been scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20 and could face a prison sentence of 15 to 21 months and fines between $7,500 and $75,000.

The Jan. 6 cases from North Carolina

Here’s a rundown of the Jan. 6 cases involving North Carolinians based on information posted on the Capitol Breach database.

Stephen Maury Baker

FROM: Garner

ARRESTED: Feb. 1, 2021. ARRAIGNED: April 27, 2021 (pleaded not guilty to two charges).

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on May 10, 2022, to:

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

SENTENCE: 24 months of probation after 9 days of intermittent confinement (3 consecutive weekends) and $500 restitution.

Matthew Jason Beddingfield

FROM: Smithfield

ARRESTED: Feb. 8, 2022

CHARGES:

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous or deadly weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in Capitol building

Impeding passage through Capitol grounds or buildings

Act of physical violence in Capitol grounds or buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: Pleaded guilty on Feb. 16 to a single count of assaulting a police officer. His maximum sentence would be 8 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 22.

Bradley Stuart Bennett

FROM: Trinity

ARRESTED: April 12, 2021. INDICTED: April 21, 2021. ARRAIGNED: Pleaded not guilty. ARRAIGNED: April 29, 2021 (pleaded not guilty). REINDICTED ON TRUE BILL: Jan. 1, 2022.

CHARGES:

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Obstruction of justice/official proceeding

STATUS: He declined a plea deal on Oct. 28 and was scheduled for trial to begin on Feb. 21.

Jeremy Bertino

FROM: Belmont

CHARGED: Oct. 6, 2022.

CHARGES: Bertino is charged as a member of the Proud Boys along with Charles Donohue and pleaded guilty on the same day he was charged, Oct. 6, to two counts. He is expected to testify in the Proud Boys conspiracy trial:

Seditious conspiracy

Unlawful possession of a firearm

STATUS: No sentencing date has been set. He could face 51 to 63 months in prison and fines of $20,000 to $200,000. He has agreed to restitution of $2,000 and could seek to be placed in witness protection. He also waived various rights.

Aiden Bilyard captured in a photograph on Jan. 6. (DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE)

Aiden Bilyard

FROM: Raleigh

ARRESTED: Nov. 22, 2001

CHARGES: Charged on eight counts related to being in the Capitol and wielding a dangerous weapon, he pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to one count:

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a deadly and dangerous weapon.

STATUS: He was jailed after pleading guilty and faces a potential sentence of 46 to 57 months. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 2, but there has been no update on that status.

David Worth Bowman

FROM: Raleigh

CHARGED: March 7, 2023.

CHARGES: One felony and four misdemeanors:

Obstructing, influencing, or impeding any official proceeding, or attempting to do so (felony).

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds.

Entering or remaining on the floor of a House of Congress without authorization.

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings.

STATUS: Arrested on March 7 and made his first appearance in Greenville, N.C.

Lewis Easton Cantwell

FROM: Asheville

INDICTED: Feb. 5, 2021. ARRESTED: Feb. 18, 2021.

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022, to Count 1 of six original charges:

Obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement during the commission of civil disorder and aiding and abetting.

SENTENCED: Dec. 6, 2022, to 5 months in prison. 3 years of probation.

Christopher Carnell

FROM: Cary

CHARGED: March 2, 2023.

CHARGES: One felony and four misdemeanors:

Obstructing, influencing, or impeding any official proceeding, or attempting to do so (felony).

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds.

Entering or remaining on the floor of a House of Congress without authorization.

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings.

STATUS: Arrested on March 2 and made his first appearance in Greenville, N.C.

Charles Donohoe

Charles Donohoe

FROM: Kernersville

ARRESTED: March 17, 2021. ARRAIGNED: April 6, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: March 7, 2022.

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on April 8, 2022, to two of six original charges:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

STATUS: Donohoe was state president of Proud Boys and was affiliated with five members charged with seditious conspiracy. No sentencing date is set. He faces up to 8 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. The judge has said jail time is likely. He is expected to testify this year against the leaders of the Proud Boys.

Edward George Jr.

FROM: Fayetteville

ARRESTED: July 24, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Superseding indictment of 9 charges in July 2021

CHARGES:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

Theft of government property, aiding and abetting

STATUS: No update to his file since August 2021. He remains free on personal recognizance.

Joseph David Gietzen

FROM: Sanford

INDICTED: April 1, 2022. ARRESTED: May 11, 2022.

CHARGES: He is shown in the court filings as struggling with police outside the Capitol. In one video, the filing says, “an officer winds up surrounded by members of the crowd and Gietzen appears to grab the officer by the throat or face mask.” He later is seen holding a long pole and seen to “hit the officer next to him with the pole, striking him in the shoulder between his protective gear.” He also is identified, the report says, as being in the front of the throng and extending the poll as they attempt to get past law enforcement officers.

Civil disorder aiding and abetting

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, 2 counts

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, using a dangerous weapon

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

STATUS: No update since May 11.

Tate James Grant

FROM: Cary

ARRESTED: Oct. 14, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Dec. 15, 2021

CHARGES: The charging document says that video images show Grant inside the Senate offices.

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: No update since Dec. 20, 2021.

Johnny Harris

FROM: Shelby

ARRESTED: March 18, 2021. ARRAIGNED: May 27, 2021 (pleaded not guilty).

CHARGES:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions

Engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on the Capitol buildings or grounds

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: Pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge. Could face 8 to 14 months in prison. No date for sentencing has been announced.

Ethan Stephen Horn

FROM: Raleigh

ARRESTED: April 9, 2021. CHARGED: April 13, 2021. ARRAIGNED: April 27, 2021 (pleaded not guilty)

CHARGES:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: Remains on personal recognizance. There has been no update since September 2021.

James Little

FROM: Claremont

CHARGES:

Pleaded guilty to Count 4 of five original charges: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

SENTENCED: March 21, 2022, to 60 days in jail to be followed by 36 months of probation and $500 restitution.

Phillip James Mault

FROM: Fort Bragg

CHARGES:

Pleaded guilty on April 22, 2022, to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, one of seven charges he had faced with codefendant Cody Mattice.

SENTENCED: July 15 to 44 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release and $2,000 restitution.

Cleveland Meredith Jr.

FROM: Hayesville

ARRESTED: Jan. 8, 2021. INDICTED: Feb. 26, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: April 2, 2021. ARRAIGNED: Aug. 11, 2021 (pleaded not guilty).

CHARGES: He arrived in Washington armed and was founded to have made threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 10, 2021, to one count of four.

Interstate communication and threats

SENTENCED: Dec. 14, 2021, to 28 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release.

Benjamin Robinson

FROM: Matthews

ARRESTED: May 20, 2022

CHARGES: Investigators say they identified a man named Linwood Robinson by matching video to a prior arrest photo and his cell phone records. Benjamin Robinson is one of Linwood Robinson’s two sons (with Linwood Alan Robinson II, a daughter-in-law (Brittany Nicole Robinson) and an unnamed grandchild who were observed inside the Capitol building. The report says they were unlawfully on the grounds and engaged in disorderly and disruptive conduct. It’s unclear why the complaint lists only one family member.

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: No update since the arrest. He is free on personal recognizance.

Law enforcement reviewed security footage from about 2:27 p.m. Jan. 6 in Statutory Hall which allegedly shows Scirica. (US District Attorney for Washington DC)

Anthony Joseph Scirica

FROM: Winston-Salem

ARRESTED: June 16, 2021. CHARGED: July 8, 2021

CHARGES:

Pleaded guilty to one of four original charges: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

SENTENCED: Jan. 20, 2022, to 15 days of incarceration, $500 fine and $500 restitution.

Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey

FROM: Conover

CHARGED WITH: His wife, Tara Aileen Shalvey

ARRESTED: March 9, 2021. INDICTED: April 30, 2021. ARRAIGNED: May 18, 2021 (pleaded not guilty to all charges). SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Feb. 2, 2022

CHARGES: Charged with his wife, he pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 to two counts of the original six he had faced and agreed to cooperate with investigators by allowing them access to his social media accounts:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Assaulting a police officer

STATUS: He was scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 24 and could face a prison sentence of 41 to 51 months and fines between $15,000 and $150,000.

Grayson Sherrill

FROM: Cherryville

ARRESTED: March 1, 2001. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Dec. 16, 2021

CHARGES:

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, using a dangerous or deadly weapon

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous or deadly weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Act of physical violence in Capitol grounds or buildings

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

His charges were separated from the original indictment that included Elliot Bishal and Elisa Irizarry. No update since Jan. 3, 2022.

STATUS: Pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to a felony charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers. He faces a statutory maximum of 8 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has been set for May 1.

Christopher Raphael (Chris) Spencer (indicted with Virginia Marie Spencer)

Christopher Spencer (US DOJ)

FROM: Winston-Salem

ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2021. CHARGED: Jan. 23, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: March 10, 2021. ARRAIGNMENT: Pleaded not guilty to all counts on March 31, 2021.

CHARGES: Video evidence listed in the statement of facts showed Spencer at various times inside the Capitol during the insurrection. He is said to be among a group of men who were berating and cursing police officers and yelling “break it down” at the door to the House of Representatives.

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: No update since Aug. 4, 2021, following a status conference.

Virginia Maria “Jenny” Spencer of Pilot Mountain (DOJ)

Virginia Marie (Jenny) Spencer

FROM: Durham

ARRESTED: Feb. 8, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: March 10, 2021. ARRAIGNMENT: Pleaded not guilty to all counts on March 31, 2021.

CHARGES:

Pleaded guilty on Sept. 9, 2021, to one of five original counts: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

SENTENCED: Jan. 19 to 90 days incarceration, $500 restitution

Laura Steele

A surveillance image allegedly shows Laura Steele in the U.S. Capitol. (US DOJ)

FROM: Thomasville

ARRESTED: Feb. 17, 2021. CHARGED: March 12, 2021. EIGHTH SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: June 22, 2022

CHARGES: She is one of eight defendants from the Oath Keepers and is named in seven of nine charges.

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties

Destruction of government property and aiding and abetting

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Civil disorder and aiding and abetting

Tampering with documents and proceedings and aiding and abetting (she’s the only one of several charged with this). Burned and destroyed evidence in involvement in the attack

STATUS: Trial is underway.

Tara Aileen Stottlemyer

FROM: Conover

AKA: Tara Aileen Shalvey, charged with Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey

ARRESTED: Sept. 14, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Feb. 2, 2022

CHARGES: Charged with her husband, she pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 to one count of the original five she had faced and agreed to cooperate with investigators by allowing them access to her social media accounts:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

STATUS: She was scheduled to be sentenced and could face a prison sentence of 15 to 21 months and fines between $7,500 and $75,000.

William Todd Wilson

FROM: Newton Grove

CHARGED: May 4, 2022.

CHARGES: He is a member of the Oath Keepers charged with leader Stewart Rhodes on two counts and is said to have helped plan the attack and destroyed his cell phone. He is said to be the first Oath Keeper to enter the Capitol. He pleaded guilty on the day he was charged, May 4.

Seditious conspiracy

Obstruction of an official proceeding

STATUS: He has agreed to testify in ongoing court cases. No sentencing date has been set. He could face a prison term of between 63 and 78 months and fines of $25,000 to $250,000. He has agreed to $2,000 in restitution and waived various rights.

Matthew Wood (noted in rear) and other rioters engaged in a standoff with officers just outside the Senate Chamber in an area known as the Ohio Clock Corridor. This is included in the DOJ’s court filing. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Mark Matthew Wood

FROM: Reidsville

ARRESTED: March 5, 2021. INDICTED: MARCH 17, 2021. ARRAIGNED: March 23, 2021 (pleaded not guilty to six counts)

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on May 27, 2022, to:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in Capitol building

SENTENCED: Nov. 28, 2022, to 3 years of probation, including 12 months of home detention, 100 hours of community service and $2,000 restitution.