SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Scotland County teenagers were killed Saturday night after the SUV they were in crashed and flipped over several times while trying to flee from a law-enforcement checkpoint in Laurinburg, police said.

The two 15-year-olds were thrown from the vehicle in the crash, which police said happened at about 9 p.m. They died at the scene.

The 14-year-old driver, who was not seriously hurt, was taken to a juvenile holding facility, according to Laurinburg police. No charges have been announced.

Police said the crash happened after officers tried “to conduct a traffic stop on an SUV that avoided a license checkpoint by abruptly exiting the roadway and turning around and increased speed to evade law enforcement.”

The teenagers’ SUV then hit a vehicle that “had yielded to the side of the roadway” before going out of control and flipping multiple times, police said.

Scotland County Schools issued the following statement Monday morning:

“It is with great sadness that Scotland County Schools mourns the loss of two students over the weekend. To help our students and staff process this tragic situation, counselors and mental health providers will be available at Scotland High School this morning.”

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

