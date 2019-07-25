2 Soldiers from Kinston injured after severe weather knocked over tree during training

FORT PICKETT, Va. (WNCT) – A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier has died and two Soldiers from Kinston were injured after severe weather knocked over a tree during training at Fort Pickett on Monday, officials said.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin P. Sullivan, 34, a native of Chesaning, Mich., died from his injuries during the event.

According to a release, he served as a petroleum systems technician assigned to 13th Quartermaster Detachment, 645th Regional Support Group, 103d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Livonia, Mich. He is survived by his mother, father, and sister.

Officials said the incident occurred during the annual training event known as Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise – Enhanced (QLLEX-E) 19.

On Monday evening, a large tree in the training area fell on Chief Warrant Officer Sullivan resulting in fatal injuries, officials said.

Officials said the tree also struck a parked up-armored Humvee that injured the two Soldiers near the vehicle.

Sullivan joined the Army in June 2003 and deployed to Iraq from 2007-2008.

He attended Warrant Officer Candidate School and commissioned in 2014.

A release stated his awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon.

The two injured Soldiers are assigned to 362nd Quartermaster Battalion, Kinston, N.C.

Both Soldiers were treated and released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.

The incident is under investigation.