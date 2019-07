Two people were taken to the hospital after an early morning car crash in Lenoir County, Sunday.

NC Highway Patrol says a man was driving on U.S. 70 East near Cobb Road in Lenoir County, around 5am when he apparently fell asleep at the wheel, ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned.

The 41 year old driver and a 52 year old passenger were taken to UNC Lenoir Health in Kinston with non-life threatening injuries.