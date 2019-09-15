2 women facing drug charges following traffic stop in Western NC

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County deputies arrested two women Tuesday after finding more than 225 grams of meth and other drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies pulled over a silver Buick at about 4 p.m. at Cliffside Park on NC Highway 120.

A Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene and talked his K-9 around the vehicle while the Rutherford County deputy was issuing a citation for a traffic violation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The K-9 gave an indication, which gave officers probable cause to search the vehicle.

During the search, deputies found the driver, Jodi Carolyn Harriman, 25, had 0.4 gram of methamphetamine, 2 dosage units of suboxone and drug paraphernalia.

They also found the passenger, Paige Elaine Conner, 28, had 255 grams of methamphetamine, 71.71 grams of marijuana, 120 dosage units of Tamadol 50 mg, 5 dosage units of Hydrocodone 325 mg, five dosage units of Alprazolam 325 mg and $100 cash in her purse, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both women were arrested and transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office detention center.

Harriman has been charged with simple possession schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintain a vehicle/place for controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $27,000 secured bond.

Conner has been charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession schedule II controlled substance and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule IV controlled substance. She received a $90,000 secured bond.