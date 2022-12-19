ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for two women who recently walked out of a local restaurant after eating — but did not pay.

Police released photos of the two women — one of whom appeared to carry food out of the restaurant with her — earlier this month.

Rocky Mount police said the women were eating at Applebee’s at 1120 N. Wesleyan Blvd.

“The two females pictured walked out on a hefty balance at Applebees,” police said in a news release on Dec. 9.

Photo from Rocky Mount police



The three photos from police showed the women outside the restaurant and walking while inside the business.

Police said anyone with information about their identity should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).