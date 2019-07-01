20-year-old Clemson student dies after falling from rooftop, police say

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clemson University student has died after he fell from a rooftop, early Sunday morning.

Clemson Police were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m. for a report of someone who fell from the roof of a building on Old Greenville Highway.

Officers arrived to find the victim lying on the ground.

The victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Pickens County Coroner identified the victim as 20-year-old Thomas Heard Few, of Greenville.

Few was a junior at Clemson University and was a construction science and management major.

“Thomas was a valuable member of the Clemson Family, and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students L. Christopher Miller. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

At this point in the investigation, the Clemson City Police does not suspect any foul play.

The death is under investigation due to the victim being under the age of 21 and the possibility of alcoholic beverages maybe being a contributing factor to the cause of the fall, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Clemson University says the school’s Counseling and Psychological Services is providing grief counseling and students who want to speak to a counselor should call CAPS at 864-656-2451.