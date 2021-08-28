20-year-old fatally stabbed in Elizabeth City, suspect in custody

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating a fatal stabbing that left one man dead on Saturday.

Police were called to an incident involving an unconscious man bleeding from the mouth in the 300 block of Speed Street, near the South Road Street Historic District around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Ty’Chantiana La Maggie Lach Perkins

The victim, 20-year-old Jahliel Johnson, was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he later died.

A preliminary investigation led officers to 21-year-old Ty’Chantiana La Maggie Lach Perkins who was located a short distance away from the crime scene. She was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide.

She is currently being held at Albemarle District Jail with no bond.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.