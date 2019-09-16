20 years ago Hurricane Floyd hit our coast bringing catastrophic flooding

20 years ago, today, Hurricane Floyd hit the coast of North Carolina bringing catastrophic flooding and devastation.

September 16, 1999, Hurricane Floyd made landfall in Cape Fear as a category 2 storm.

After the storm departed it left catastrophic flooding and misery in its wake.

After Dennis and Floyd, water in the rivers had nowhere to go but to burst their banks creating many locations into islands.

In 1999 there was minimal warnings and communication with the public.

Floyd over the past 2 decades helped pave the way to improvements in river forecasting/observations and communication.

Today, more computer models are available to forecasters and are a lot more accurate.

After Floyd, more money was spent to fund rain and tide gauges to help meteorologists do a better job during future events.

Due to Floyd forecasters say they are now able to effectively predict flooding which has, in turn, lessened devastation during Matthew and Florence.