2019 Emmy Awards winners: “Game of Thrones” wins best drama

“Game of Thrones” ended its eight-season run with a big win at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, which were held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The HBO series, based off of the works of George R.R. Martin, earned the Emmy for outstanding drama series.

Though it led the pack, with 32 nominations, the night was full of surprises and one-of-a-kind moments, including incredible entrances and outfits on the purple carpet.

Billy Porter became the first openly gay black man to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work in “Pose.”

Actresses like Patricia Arquette and Michelle Williams gave impassioned speeches aimed at equality, with Arquette advocating for trans rights and Williams highlighting pay parity. Alex Borstein also delivered a moving tribute to her grandmother, who survived the Holocaust.

Noticeably absent during the show, however, was a host. The Emmys decided to follow the Oscars lead and do away with the position this year. This is the first time it’s happened since 2003.

The categories and winners are:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

WINNER: Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

WINNER: Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

WINNER: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Lisa Brühlmann, “Killing Eve”

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” (“The Iron Throne”)

Adam McKay, “Succession”

David Nutter, “Game of Thrones”(The Last of the Starks”)

Daina Reid, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones” (“The Long Night”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

WINNER: Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Writing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones”

Emerald Fennell, “Killing Eve”

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul”

Jed Mercurio, “Bodyguard”

Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

WINNER: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Director for a Variety Series

Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, “Documentary Now!”

Derek Waters, “Drunk History”

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

WINNER: Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, “Who Is America?”

Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

Who Is America

Writing for a Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Documentary Now!

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited Series

WINNER: Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Nicey Nash, When They See Us

WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Television Movie

WINNER: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

WINNER: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Russell T Davies, “A Very English Scandal”

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, “When They See Us”

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, “Escape at Dannemora” (“Episode 7”)

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, “Escape at Dannemora” (“Episode 6”)

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, “Fosse/Verdon”

WINNER: Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Directing for a Limited Series

Ava DuVernay, “When They See Us”

Thomas Kail, “Fosse/Verdon” (“Who’s Got the Pain”)

Stephen Frears, “A Very English Scandal”

WINNER: Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”

Ben Stiller, “Escape at Dannemora”

Jessica Yu, “Fosse/Verdon” (“Glory”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

WINNER: Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Director for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg, “Barry” (“The Audition”)

WINNER: Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag”

Mark Cendrowski, “The Big Bang Theory”

Bill Hader, “Barry” (“ronny/lily”)

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“We’re Going to the Catskills!”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“All Alone”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Barry”

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, “Pen15”

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, “Russian Doll” (“Nothing in This World Is Easy”)

David Mandel, “Veep”

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, “The Good Place”

Allison Silverman, “Russian Doll” (“A Warm Body”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series